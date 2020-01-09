'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Developing TV Show Based on Her Time as Undercover Sex Trafficking Agent

It seems that Marisol Nichols' real-life intrigue and drama rivals that of her CW series, Riverdale. The actress recently revealed that she's spent the last several years moonlighting as a government agent in the fight against sex trafficking, and she's now working on a TV series based on her experiences.

ET has learned that Nichols -- who plays Veronica's mother, Hermione Lodge, on Riverdale -- is set to serve as an executive producer on a series currently in development that was inspired by her volunteer undercover work battling child sex crimes.

The story of Nichols' unexpected side work was revealed during a lengthy interview with Marie Clairein May, where she opened up about how her work researching roles for shows like Law & Order: SVU,Criminal Minds and CSI led to her activism against sex trafficking and child abuse.

Nichols also revealed in the interview that she herself was raped when she was 11, and how the incident "changed the entire trajectory of my life in a day."

In 2012, through a confluence of circumstances, she was recruited and voluntered to work undercover for operations led by the FBI, the nonprofit group Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement.

According to Nichols, she's helped execute multiple sting operations, both in the U.S. and around the globe. She would often pose as either a parent pimping out her own kids, or she'd pose as a child herself in communication with targeted suspects.

In 2014, she began a non-profit organization, Foundation for a Slavery Free World, and has spent a great deal of time lecturing and speaking on the subject, continuing her fight against sex crimes.

Sony Pictures Television is now in the early stages of development in an effort to bring Nichols' story of undercover crime fighting to the small screen.