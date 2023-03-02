'Riverdale' Final Season Trailer: Archie and His Pals Are Stuck in 1955, But the Pairings Will Shock You

Riverdale is taking a time warp back to 1955 to kick off its final season.

The CW's outgoing drama dropped the official trailer for season 7 on Thursday, setting up the shenanigans that Archie (KJ Apa) and the crew will endure as they try to piece together what happened following last season's finale. After facing off against Percival and narrowly missing a deadly comet, the gang was transported back to the '50s, where they found themselves reliving high school... again.

Unfortunately for the crew, only Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is aware of all that transpired prior to their new 1955 reality.

As the two-minute trailer reveals, Jughead has the tall task of trying to convince his pals -- who find themselves living very unexpected lives and paired up in the most shocking relationships -- why they don't actually belong in the '50s. It all sounds a bit ridiculous, so it's difficult to fault Archie and company for turning a blind eye to Jughead's pleas.

"All of us, we were all sent back in time. We need to get back 67 years ago... but in the future," Jughead proposes to his very confused group of friends.

"We're juniors in high school. Life is good. Why would we go back?" Archie tells Jughead.

As Jughead tees up, things are a little different in this version of Riverdale: Betty (Lili Reinhart) is dating Kevin (Casey Cott), Veronica (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood celebrity, Archie is getting married to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Veronica and Jughead kissing(?!) by the fireplace, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) riles Cheryl up through a stage performance.

And of course, it wouldn't be Riverdale without some life-or-death stakes as Archie screams bloody murder as he's tied down to a wooden table as a mysterious figure walks toward him with a power saw, Betty is seen foaming at the mouth at a school dance and a devastated Ethel (Shannon Purser) says something "terrible" has happened.

Watch the final season trailer below.

Last October, ET spoke with Reinhart about saying goodbye to Betty and Riverdale.

"It has a bittersweet feeling to it," she said. "And I think I'm kind of just trying to approach this season with not taking anything for granted, really trying to be present, trying to enjoy my co-stars. So, it's different for me at least."

The actress revealed at the time that she doesn't plan on taking anything specific from set -- the experience of making it is enough for her.

"I don't want to hoard anything," Reinhart said. "I have literally, the episodes, the hundred-plus episodes that I've done, I don't need anything physical. I'm taking the experience with me."

Riverdale premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.