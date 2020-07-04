Rita Wilson Remixes 'Hip Hop Hooray' With Naughty by Nature for COVID-19 Relief Fund: Listen!

Rita Wilson is putting her rapping skills to good use. Following her and her husband Tom Hanks' recovery from the coronavirus, the 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce that she had partnered with Naughty by Nature to record a remix of their 1993 track "Hip Hop Hooray."

The recording will help to raise money for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports music professionals affected by the virus.

"'Hip Hop Hooray' is like modern day Shakespeare," Wilson captioned a video of herself in the recording studio. "I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative."

The collab came to be after Wilson shared a video of herself performing the song and the hip-hop trio gave her rendition their seal of approval.

"When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile," she continued of the video she posted last month, adding that she "couldn't believe it" when Naughty by Nature celebrated her "skills."

Wilson concluded by celebrating the "joy" of doing the remix "with legends of the Hip-Hop world."

"I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for @musicares COVID-19 Relief Fund," she added.

