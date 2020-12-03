Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis

Rita Wilson is finding ways to stay busy while she battles coronavirus with her husband, Tom Hanks. Following the longtime couple's Wednesday announcement that they've both tested positive for the virus, Wilson took to her Instagram Story to show one way she's passing the time.

Alongside a pic of her album cover from her 2018 release, Bigger Picture, Wilson quipped, "Some music from my coronavirus vacation." The 63-year-old actress was specifically listening to a track titled, "The Wind."

In a statement on Wednesday, Hanks confirmed his and Wilson's diagnoses, which they received while in Australia, where the 63-year-old actor was doing pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks began. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Following the announcement, the couple's sons, Chet and Colin, took to social media to express their gratitude for everyone's well-wishes.

"I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine. They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," Chet said. "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright. I appreciate it and just, everybody, stay safe out there."

Colin echoed his brother's statement by thanking everyone for the "outpouring of support," and assuring his parents' fans that the couple is "receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

