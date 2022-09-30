Rita Ora Gushes Over Being 'in Love' With Taika Waititi After Secret Marriage Reports

Rita Ora is so in love, she's singing it out loud!

During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the performer gushed about the status of her love life and made rare comments about her other half, Taika Waititi.

"I’m in love, very much in love," she said. "I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen," she reiterated while breaking out into song.

Ora also confirmed she is in a happy place right now and found a partner after hoping to find love. "I love love," she told Winstone. "I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like -- I always wanted the fairytale. That’s what I grew up loving."

Added the star, "And my parents have been together for over like 30 years, so for me, I was always about that, like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did, but, you know, I made that choice."

"I love Taika," she proclaimed, calling him "funny" and "lovely." "Shout out to Taika."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While she did refer to him by name, Ora did not weigh in on reports that she and the filmmaker quietly tied the knot. Though it's unclear when the interview took place, the host hinted at a possible wedding on the way.

"You look -- and genuinely -- so bloody happy… Maybe there might be another greatest night ever coming," Winstone said, playing off of the podcast's title.

Responded Ora, "I hope so!"

Back in August, reports emerged that the couple exchanged vows in London. ET reached out to the stars' reps for comment.