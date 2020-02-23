Rihanna Slays as Only She Can at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Just days after celebrating her 32nd birthday, the Fenty designer hit the red carpet at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in a style all her own. Rihanna posed in a purple Givenchy dress with lots of ruffles that she paired with a Kallati ring and strappy heels. The "S&M" singer wore her hair back in a ponytail that included a fun braid in the front. As for her makeup, she kept her eye shadow simple and sported a red lip.