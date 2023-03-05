Rihanna Shares Adorable Look at Baby Son Ahead of Oscars Performance

Rihanna's infant son is shining bright like a diamond! The songstress is giving fans an adorable look at her precious baby boy.

Ahead of her performance next weekend at the 2023 Academy Awards, Rihanna took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo and some videos of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.

The pregnant singer hilariously captioned the post, "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

Rihanna is nominated for an Oscar this year for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and she's set to perform during the big show.

She'll be up against Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand," recorded for Top Gun: Maverick, and Dianne Warren's "Applause" from the film Tell It Like a Woman.

David Byrne, Son Lux, and Mitski are also nominated for their song from Everything Everywhere All At Once, "This is a Life." Meanwhile, RRR's "Naatu Naatu," by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj is also in the running -- marking the first ever song from an Indian film to get nominated in the category.

As for Rihanna's forthcoming bundle of joy, the songstress revealed the news of her second pregnancy during her high-profile Super Bowl halftime show performance last month. Check out the video below for more on Rihanna's heartwarming baby news.