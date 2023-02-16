Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant While Doing Magazine Photo Shoot With Son

Rihanna shared a sweet piece of information about her British Vogue photo shoot. On Wednesday, the fashion magazine released a spread featuring the 34-year-old singer, A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son.

The same day, while celebrating her baby boy's debut, Rihanna admitted that she didn't know she was expecting her second child at the time her family posed for the magazine.

"My son so fine! Idc idc idc!," Rihanna captioned a series of pictures featuring her and her son. "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️ thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!"

Rihanna gushed about her baby boy a little bit more while sharing a solo shot from his magazine debut. "My perfect baby!!! @britishvogue @inezandvinoodh," she wrote in a previous post.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son in May. In her accompanying interview for British Vogue, Rihanna dished about motherhood, calling it "legendary" and sharing how special it is to expand her family.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

Inez & Vinoodh/British Vogue

As for parenting with Rocky, Rihanna says that they are "best friends with a baby," and that the father-son duo already have the greatest bond.

"Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she added of Rocky's relationship with their son. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father... Their connection is undeniable."

On Sunday, the "Work" singer shocked the world when she announced that she and the 34-year-old rapper were expecting their second child by debuting her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance. And even her backup dancers were shocked to learn she was pregnant!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

According to backup dancers Laila Hayes and Luhnyae Campbell, they were not told about her pregnancy. "I don't think anybody really knew she was pregnant," Hayes told ET. "She hid it very well."

The dancers shared that during rehearsals, Rihanna wore FENTY sweatsuits, allowing her to cover her bump without suspicion.

"We were all confused watching it during the real thing when she went up there and was showing her stomach," Hayes noted. "She wore the same outfit for one of the dress rehearsals but it was zippered up."

"I never saw a bump," Campbell added. "Not even the day of. I had to re-watch the performance on YouTube to realize."