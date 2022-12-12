Rihanna Reacts to Her First Golden Globe Nomination

Rihanna can officially add Golden Globe nominee to her resume! On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes and Rihanna picked up a nomination for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other nominees in the category include "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing), "Ciao Papa" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun Maverick) and "Naatu Naatu" (RRR).

Rihanna, 34, took to Twitter to react to the news. "God be showin out! 🙏🏿❤️ @goldenglobes," she captioned the tweet.

"Lift Me Up" --- off the Wakanda Forever soundtrack -- plays during the end credits of the Black Panther sequel, and was created as a eulogy to Chadwick Bosman who played King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, and died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Rihanna’s Black Panther contribution marks the first piece of music the singer has dropped in six years. "Lift Me Up" was also written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and the film’s director, Ryan Coogler.

In October, Coogler opened up to ET about being "forever grateful" for Rihanna's contribution to the emotional track -- and for coming out of musical hibernation.

"I'll say this, I didn't get [Rihanna] to do anything. I don't think anybody can get her to do anything, she's a person who marches to the beat of her own drum," the director said. "I'm just thankful that she wanted to contribute to this, and I'll be forever grateful and not just to her, but all the other fantastic musicians that are on the soundtrack."

Rihanna made another contribution to the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Two weeks after the release of "Lift Me Up," the singer dropped "Born Again."