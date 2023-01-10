Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!

Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer.

"I'm gonna say something controversial — I will actually get in trouble for this. Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl," he said with a laugh. "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

Rihanna took the joke in stride, laughing along. Earlier in the show, she -- along with fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga -- lost the Best Original Song category to "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. However, she looked like a winner in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves.

The performer attended the awards with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple -- who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May -- did not walk the red carpet.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images