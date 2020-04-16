Rihanna, JAY-Z and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Co-Funding $6.2 Million in COVID-19 Grants

Rihanna is continuing to put her resources toward the fight for coronavirus relief funding.

The best-selling singer and fashion mogul is, once again, teaming up with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey -- as well as JAY-Z -- to pump much-needed cash into grants for organizations battling the coronavirus outbreak and helping those impacted by the pandemic.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, in conjunction with Dorsey's #startsmall initiative and JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would be joint-funding an additional $6.2 million into grants aimed at supporting COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the U.S. and abroad. Domestically, the grants will go towards helping underserved and marginalized communities in New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

Organizations that would benefit from the funds include Give Directly, The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, Total Community Action, World Central Kitchen, The Hispanic Federation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.

Part of the grant money will also be made available to international organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and Team Humanity, among others.

This new infusion of $6.2 million comes after the Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to humanitarian organizations and rapid response efforts in the wake of the pandemic. CLF and Dorsey also teamed up to provide a $4.2 million grant for The Mayor's Fund Los Angeles, which will be used to help victims of domestic violence amid the city's ongoing "Safer at Home" order.

