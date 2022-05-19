Rihanna Gives Birth to First Child With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is officially a mom! The singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky.

A source tells ET that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles with A$AP by her side, and that the family is now resting at her Los Angeles home.

"They have not left each other's side," the source says of the couple. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

According to the source, the couple is planning to travel to New York so that A$AP's family can meet his son, and Rihanna hopes to fly in her family from Barbados to New York as well. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Rihanna gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with stunning photos of her and A$AP strolling though his hometown -- Harlem, New York -- in January. The 34-year-old singer bared her baby bump in an open pink coat, adorning her belly with jewelry and showing sweet PDA with the 33-year-old rapper. A source told ET at the time that the couple felt very blessed that they're having a baby together, and that they already considered themselves a family, but having a baby together made that bond even stronger.

"They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they're thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans," the source said.

Since then, Rihanna has been sporting spectacular maternity fashion, looking effortlessly glam while showing off her baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

Rihanna has also made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. In her 2018 Vogue interview, she talked about what type of parent she would be.

"I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid," she said. "I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny."

In March 2020, she told British Vogue that she wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42 -- with or without a partner.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."