Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look So in Love While Shooting New Music Video

A$AP Rocky and girlfriend Rihanna are collaborating together! The couple were all loved up in New York City's Bronx neighborhood over the weekend, enjoying a multi-day shoot for the 32-year-old rapper's new music video, ET has learned.

On Saturday, the two were seen walking down the street on the set together. RiRi, 33, rocked a yellow printed head scarf, corset top, brown pants, heels, and a heavy fleece-lined overcoat, while A$AP went all-black with a gold belt and trucker hat. A source tells ET that the shoot involved "a ton" of outfit changes for Rihanna.

While on set, the power couple packed on the PDA, hugging, holding hands and snuggling up to one another. “Between takes they were very lovey dovey” a source tells ET, adding that the couple was hugging and not shying away from PDA.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, the couple continued the shoot on a fire escape in the Bronx, with Rihanna in a pink neon fur coat and lime green heels and A$AP wearing a matching lime green fur hat with a tank top, jeans, and boots.

“I think fans are going to love this new video and this song,” the source adds. “It’s going to be like a getting glimpse into their relationship.”

James Devaney/GC Images

This won't be the first time Rihanna has starred in one of A$AP's music videos. Back in 2013, she played his girlfriend in the foreshadowing video for his song, "Fashion Killa." The couple has also collaborated on music in the past. A$AP was featured on the 2011 remix for Rihanna's song, "Cockiness."

It's no surprise the pair are working together now that they are in a relationship.

“They are so madly in love,” a source tells ET of the pair. “They barely leave each other’s side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna. She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn’t take her for granted."

The rapper was also featured in one of Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaigns, while she was in A$AP's recent documentary, Stockholm Syndrome.

A source recently shared with ET that Rihanna accompanied her man to the recording studio last week.

"He’s working on some new material, and she came with him to support him," the source said at the time, adding that RiRi is "very inspired" by A$AP.