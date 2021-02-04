'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah plead not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering during her arraignment on Friday.

Shah was arrested on Tuesday on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam. Stuart Smith, who has appeared on RHOSLC with Shah, was also indicted for the alleged scheme and arrested and has plead not guilty.

On Friday, the judge ruled that Shah must sign a $1 million personal recognizance bond secured by $250,000 in cash or property and have the signatures of two "financially responsible persons" for her continued release. She is to have no contact with any co-defended, victims, or witnesses except in the presence of council.

Ahead of her court appearance on Friday, Shah paid a visit to her hairdresser, Endo. Endo shared an Instagram Story video of 47-year-old Shah showing off her fresh 'do, writing, "Baby fresh out and had to come get laid and slayed by the silkpress queen of utah. #unarrested #priorities #shahsquad."

Instagram

Meanwhile, ET has learned that Shah's future on RHOSLC is uncertain as her criminal case unfolds, and production on the show has resumed without her. A source told ET that Shah was working on RHOSLC before she was arrested on Tuesday. The source said that the cast was on a bus about to leave for Vail, Colorado, when Shah received a phone call. After the call, the source claimed Shah announced her husband, Sharrieff Shah, was in the hospital and had to leave. According to the source, she was arrested minutes after leaving the bus. ET reached out to Shah's rep for comment on her husband's possible hospitalization.

The New York Police Department is alleging that Shah and Smith have "hundreds" of victims in an alleged scam that ran for at least nine years, starting in 2012 and going on until March. In a statement on Tuesday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, "Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful business person on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Homeland Security Investigations Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh also made a statement about the arrests, again calling out Smith and Shah's "lavish lifestyle."

"In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as 'leads' to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring," he said. "Working with our partners at the NYPD and the United States Attorney's Office, SDNY, and with the assistance of HSI Salt Lake City, HSI New York worked to ensure that Shah and Smith will answer for their alleged crimes. As a result, their new reality may very well turn out differently than they expected."