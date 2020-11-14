'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Seemingly Gets First Tattoo -- See the Pic

Luann de Lesseps just got inked! TheReal Housewives of New York Citystar posted a photo of herself at a tattoo shop on Friday. In the pic, she is seated while an artist wipes down her forearm.

"Who said 'I’m cool & not like all uncool? 🙄 #fridayfun #rhony #bravotv #tattootime," she captioned her post.

Luann has yet to post the final result. However, she did repost an Instagram that's known for "making funny out of Bravo’s Real Housewives." The pic showed a side-by-side of the photo she posted next to an arm that has a tattoo that reads, "Life is a Cabaret."

She added a laughing emoji, seemingly confirming that it wasn't her actual tattoo.

Fellow Housewife Leah McSweeney also got a tattoo of her late grandmother’s name. The simple ink is on her right hand and reads "Marie" in cursive. In October, the designer shared that her beloved grandmother had died.

Just last season, Luann and the other ladies gave Leah a hard time for having tattoos.

"I don’t talk to people with tattoos,” Ramona Singer told the group during an April episode, adding in a confessional, “I’m not sure what a tramp stamp is, but it doesn’t sound very nice."

Dorinda Medley also said, "When I was growing up, people with tattoos were going to kidnap you."

Leah, meanwhile, later expressed that she was "not that offended" by the comments the ladies were saying. "It’s not the worst thing that someone’s ever said to me."

