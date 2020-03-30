'RHONY' Season 12 Premiere Sneak Peek: Leah McSweeney Meets the Ladies (Exclusive)

There’s a new girl in town.

We're just days away from The Real Housewives of New York City’s return to TV, and to hold you over until the season 12 premiere on Thursday, ET has an exclusive sneak peek! The women are gathering together for their first, big group event of the season, a farewell to summer party hosted by Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer strolls in with her new gal pal, Leah McSweeney -- aka the newest NYC Housewife!

"She has a roller coaster of a personality, which you’ll see," Ramona Singer teases ET of her new co-star. "I kind of looked at her, to be honest, as my daughter. So, yeah, I definitely hold her to another standard. So, you can definitely say I’m tough on her, because I want better from her."

Chances seem high that Leah gives it right back to Ramona and the other women; after all, her tagline is, "I float like a butterfly, but sting like a b***h."

Watch the scene here:

The first cast member Leah meets at the party is Luann de Lesseps, who has just completed her probation, which was related to her Dec. 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

"It's hard to even wrap my head around the fact that I could've gone to jail for even having a drink and now, I can do whatever I want?" Luann remarks. "But I worked so hard to get where I am and I don’t feel like giving that up right now. I’m Lu and improved!"

Since filming the premiere, Luann has admitted that she's "casually drinking" again, a choice we’ll see her come to during season 12.

"Oh my god, she was so much fun to be around this year when we filmed," Ramona tells ET. "I really feel she’s gone through a metamorphosis and changed. And for me, I think it’s for the better. For me, interacting with her one on one in the show, it was great. I think she’s just more grounded. She’s just more herself. She doesn’t have this pretentious wall up, like, ‘I’m Lu and everything’s perfect… and just calm down and everything’s cool.’ No, she’s like, hey, this is what’s going on, and if I want to have a drink, I’m responsible, I’m gonna have a drink, so leave me alone. I don’t know. She’s just a better person, I think, and I just enjoy her better, in my mind. That’s how I find her."

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.