'RHONY' Reunion Canceled, Cast 'Beyond Frustrated' By It All, Source Says

Sad news for The Real Housewives of New York City fans.

ET has learned RHONY cast will not film as planned next week for a delayed season 13 reunion. This marks the first time a Real Housewives season will not have a reunion.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a network spokesperson tells ET. "It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

A source tells ET that the cast is "beyond frustrated" by the repeated delays and ultimate cancelation of the reunion, and that they're still not sure why the network ultimately pulled the plug on filming a reunion -- or delayed it in the first place.

"They never got clear answers," the source says, adding, "They just wanted to say their piece and move on. Some of the ladies feel like the reunion would've given them a chance to come together as a united front and put the negative energy of the season behind them."

"Now they feel like they're going out with a whimper instead of a bang," the source continues, noting that the cast was partially dreading the reunion, seeing as they really had "no interest" in rehashing the events of more than a year ago, but now they feel like there will be no closure for themselves or the fans for a season that left a lot of questions on the table.

The cancelation comes after a very low-rated season. Per Variety, in Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings , the season 13 finale only drew 841,000 viewers compared to more than 1.1 million total viewers last year.

Leah McSweeney posted a video to her Instagram Story with her thoughts on the news, saying that "as much as I do feel we have things we all need to talk with each other, I'm also really relieved to not have to talk about things that happened a year ago."

"At this point it's a long time ago and it was a rough year, all around, in general," she continued. "And it's been a season that I feel like has been unfairly torn apart and we all gone through the ringer while it was filming and while it was airing. So now there's no reunion."

Instagram Story

Eboni K. Williams also shared a look at what her custom-made reunion dress looked like.

"Disappointed I won't get to wear this masterpiece at my first #RHONY reunion," she wrote on her IG Story, thanking the designer. Williams spoke to ET a month ago about having the dress made and what she wanted out of the reunion.

Instagram Story

"Everybody's incentivized to make the reunion happen," she told ET in August. "I'm looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season. And it'll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.