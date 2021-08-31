'RHONY' Cast Closes Out Season 13 by Letting Go of the Negative -- Watch a Finale Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Opa! It's out with the old (energy) and in with the new on The Real Housewives of New York City's season 13 finale, and ET has your exclusive sneak peek. The core cast is gathered together one last time to take part in the Greek tradition of breaking plates, which is said to banish evil spirits so long as the break is accompanied by a wish for good luck. The ladies -- Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney -- all take turns smashing stoneware while setting intentions for where they'd like their lives to go in the future.

Ramona's up first, declaring to the group that she will not be throwing her dish "nicely," as advised, but rather "going crazy," which inspires her co-stars to back away from the OG RHONY star. Once the area is clear of castmates, Ramona slams down her dish and proclaims, "Out with negative energy, out with fear. I’m finding f**king love!" Luann follows suit with a similar message: "Out with the fear and in with the love.”

Next up is Eboni, who exclaims, "Out with perfection, in with fun!” Sonja grabs the next plate, shouting the following with her smash: "I want be free of that f**king house and asset management and more present in the moment with by b***hes and my daughter." Sounds like viewers may have seen the last of Sonja's fabled townhouse!

Leah wraps up the bonding experience with a message for those outside the group: "F**k you, haters! I know exactly who I am." After the wreckage of her plate break hits the ground, the group embraces in a hug.

Check out the cathartic moment here:

When fans will see the Big Apple bunch again after Tuesday's finale remains a mystery. No reunion has been filmed -- a Housewives franchise first -- and there is no update from Bravo yet on if or when the cast might film one. Should one come together, it would be the first to not air immediately in the weeks following a finale's premiere.

When ET spoke with Eboni earlier this month, she had her hopes up for the traditional all-cast event, which would be her first as a Housewife.

"Everybody's incentivized to make the reunion happen," she shared. "I'm looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season. And it'll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot."

"I think it'll do us all tremendous good to sit down as grown adult women and have this big, open conversation so that everybody can, as we say in the Southern church, all hearts and minds can be clear," Eboni added. "Amen."

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.