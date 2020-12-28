'RHOD' Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized With COVID-19

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for the coronavirus. ET can confirm that the 50-year-old reality star has been hospitalized at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center's COVID-19 ward in Dallas, Texas.

According to the source, Simmons' oxygen levels were low and she is starting remdesivir treatment, which involves an antiviral medication administered via injection.

Simmons is asking fans for privacy and prayers as she fights the illness.

The news comes just days after Simmons shared her joy about welcoming a new pup to her family.

"Christmas came early!🎄," she captioned a photo with the dog by the Christmas tree. "Meet the newest addition to our family, Ruby Rose! I couldn’t have asked for a better present than a new baby #brusselsgriffon doggie! 💝 She will be keeping me company as I heal from my ankle replacement and foot surgery. Ruby truly couldn’t have come at a better time in my life!"

On Saturday, she then posted a photo of herself with her family around the Christmas tree.

"This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household!" she wrote. "Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all... 🥰❤️🎁 I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

The Real Housewives of Dallas resumed filming in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Simmons is one of several cast and crew in the Real Housewives franchise who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently halted production after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. ET then learned that cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton had also contracted the illness.

The previous month, in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta also shut down filming after a member of the production team became ill with COVID-19.

Others who have tested positive for the illness include The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador and her three daughters, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield.

