'RHOC': Noella Bergener Opts Out of Group Excursions After Heather Dubrow Drama (Exclusive)

It seems the avalanche of drama set in motion on night one of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast's trip to Aspen, Colorado, isn't over yet.

After the group's first dinner imploded when Noella Bergener brought up allegations against Heather Dubrow, claiming Heather physically assaulted someone at a party she hosted at the start of the season, Noella's gone a bit MIA.

"So, has anyone seen Noella today?" Shannon Beador asks the other ladies over breakfast, to which Emily Simpson replies, "No, but I saw a Bloody Mary and a bowl of fruit go to her room."

"I don't think she's going with us," Gina Kirschenheiter remarks, quickly followed by a laughing Dr. Jen Armstrong, who says, "Let's go before she changes her mind!"

Heather joins in on Jen's laughter. She's vehemently denied Noella's accusations, repeatedly referring to the story -- which has gone from a first-person witness to the alleged physical altercation to hearsay -- as "a lie." It's not a huge shock Noella took a step back, seeing as the back and forth over the alleged incident led Heather to call Noella "a liar and a thirsty girl."

"I don't know if Noella should be joining the group, because it just seems that every single time she's with us, somebody's coming after her," Shannon reflects in a confessional. "So, maybe she needs a break. She's been through a lot this week. Let her rest."

Without Noella, the women load into a sprinter van, where Jen and Heather make cracks about "no headaches today" and "no pains in the a**ses." Meanwhile, in the back seat, Emily and Gina discuss what Noella's absence might mean for the rest of the trip.

"Here's the thing though, if she doesn't go to this, then she isn't gonna go to the next thing because we're going straight to the next thing," Emily rattles off.

"So it's just... she's just gonna be home in the hot tub now?" Gina asks.

"I don't understand that attitude," Gina goes on to say in a confessional. "It's like, you want to be part of the group -- and you're saying you don't feel like you're part of the group -- and now here's the group going to do, like, a fun activity and you're locking yourself in your room."

Watch it all play out here:

"I don't want to go around the carousel again," Gina then says to the wider group, back on the van. While viewers have yet to see the end of Heather and Noella's discussion around Noella's claims, it seems the two were not able to settle their issues from the night before. Heather turns to Shannon to say, "You can't agree to disagree on that sort of thing."

"You can't agree to be like, 'It's OK if you're lying about me,'" Jen chimes in, echoing Heather's sentiment... which apparently doesn't sit well with Emily.

"Jen doesn't have a whole lot of original thoughts," she notes in a confessional. "She follows Heather around, and if Heather says, 'Oh, it looks amazing!' Jen will go, 'Amazing!'" Cut to a montage of Jen parroting Heather.

"And then Heather will say something else like, 'Oh, this looks so good!' And she'll go, 'So good!'" Emily continues. "She just repeats everything Heather says."

See what happens next when The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.