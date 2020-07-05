'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Posts Photo of Her Late Newborn Son in Heartbreaking Tribute

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is continuing to mourn the tragic death of her newborn son, McCoy, who died in childbirth on April 6.

On Wednesday, Kara shared a heartbreaking photo of her husband, Kyle, holding McCoy closely with his eyes closed, on what would have been their son's 1-month birthday. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Decker.

"You would have been 1 month old today," she captioned the heartbreaking photo on Instagram. "Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing. I would have already bought a complete boy's wardrobe since Decker's old clothes weren't really as unisex as I thought. Your dad would be insisting that babies don't need shoes, but he'd change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles. You'd be taking your first naps in the crib, and I'd be fussing about 'the schedule.'"

"I'd be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I'd be pumping Righty to try to bring 'er up to speed," she continued. "Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you'd prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest. At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes she could hold you more. And I still wear you on my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby."

In April, Kara shared that McCoy experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. His organs and tissue were donated to help other young children.

"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts," she wrote at the time. "Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero."

Meanwhile, Kara suffered another devastating loss just weeks after McCoy's death. On May 3, she shared that her father, former Oakland A's pitcher Matt Keough, died at the age of 64.

"Daddy, please take care of my son," she wrote alongside pictures of him. "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead."