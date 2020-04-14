'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Loses Newborn Son in Tragic Childbirth Complication

Kara Keough and her family have suffered a terrible loss. The 32-year-old daughter of original Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she had tragically lost her newborn son.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am," she began. "Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)."

But complications in child birth led to little McCoy's life being horrifically cut short.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara revealed. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

McCoy's organs and tissue were donated to help other young children struggling, and Bosworth also penned a note about this donation.

"Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them," she wrote. "May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero."

Kara and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, share 4-year-old daughter Decker. Kara appeared alongside her mother, Jeana, on the Bravo series. Jeana left the show in season eight only to return in a featured guest role for seasons 10 through 12.