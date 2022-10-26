'RHOBH' Reunion: Erika Jayne Accuses Kathy Hilton of Using Gay Slur

Things escalated quickly on Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion special. During the dramatic episode, Erika Jayne made some surprising allegations about co-star Kathy Hilton's behavior during the cast's infamous Aspen trip.

The incident in question allegedly occurred during an outing to the Caribou Club. Throughout the season, rumors and speculations have been spread regarding Hilton's supposed outbursts, her alleged use of homophobic slur, and at whom the alleged slur may have been directed.

According to Jayne, Hilton used a slur when referring to a DJ spinning music at the Caribou Club.

"I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset," Jayne claimed. "I said, 'Kathy, what’s wrong?' She said, 'The DJ’s an old f**king f**g,’ and walked off."

Hilton strongly denied the claim, stating, "I don’t use that word" and that she would "never, ever" refer to anyone with that kind of language.

Hilton admitted she'd gotten frustrated with the DJ at the club because it was packed and he had told her that he was too busy to take requests. That being said, she staunchly rejected the suggestion that she used derogatory language.

"I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster," Hilton shared.

"Those are your words," Jayne insisted. "That’s what you said to me."

Hilton argued that no one else has come forward to claim they heard her say that, and Kyle Richards, Hilton's sister, echoed that, saying "[I] didn’t hear her say that."

Hilton further argued, "Anybody that knows me knows I don’t talk like that."

According to Cohen, an HR investigation was launched at the time after Jayne filed a complaint over the incident. However, due to the nature of the alleged incident them investigation was dropped after they found no solid evidence with which to make a conclusion.

