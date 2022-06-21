'RHOBH' First Look: Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke Bond Over Dating Apps (Exclusive)

Has hell frozen over? Because "ice queen" Erika Jayne seems to be melting -- or at least thawing -- on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and ET has your exclusive first look!

In ET's sneak peek, Erika shocks her castmates by engaging in conversation with her seemingly sworn enemy, Sutton Stracke, during the group's trip to Mexico. After Sutton announces to the women she has a date scheduled with a new guy after they get back from vacation, Erika starts asking questions about how she found this dude.

"Did you meet him on the app?" she asks, with Sutton confirming she met the mystery man "on the Bumble." The polite chat grabs Crystal Kung Minkoff's attention. She turns to Lisa Rinna and asks, "Can you believe them now?!"

"They're sitting next to each other talking right now!" Lisa responds, stating the facts.

"It's awesome," Crystal remarks. "It makes me happy."

The action cuts back to Erika and Sutton's convo, the two looking at Sutton's phone and seemingly scrolling through the guy's dating profile. "Oh, b***h! He's hot!" Erika exclaims. "If you can get some a**..."

"He's younger than me," Sutton shares.

"I saw that, but that's OK," Erika assures her, going on to do a double take at the man's pictures. "He's a cowboy. ... Is he giving me braids like Willie Nelson?! Hold on a second... really? Is that your thing?"

"Erika's so tough, and I really don't like her actions," Sutton admits in a confessional. "But sometimes she's kinda funny. And I like funny people."

Watch their bonding moment here:

"I don't want a boyfriend," Sutton goes on to tell Erika, who partially stuns Sutton with her response: "I don't either. I want a lot of d**k. I don't care what it looks like. I just want to have a lot of sex."

"This trip, guys," Dorit Kemsley announces to the table, pausing Sutton and Erika's chat. "There's two people that have made small steps..."

"I noticed that, too!" Crystal gleefully agrees, but Erika quickly shuts down any additional praise.

"I don't put expectations on anything," she tells Crystal and Dorit. "Nice moments are nice moments for me, and that's where I'm at. We still need to work things out. But it's definitely steps in the right direction."

Sutton and Erika have been at adds for well over a year by this point, with Erika taking major issue with how Sutton's conducted herself amid the "Pretty Mess" singer's ongoing legal issues. She's blown up on her co-star more than once, often at all-group events.

"However, there are people at this table..." Erika continues, before Sutton jumps in to finish the thought with, "...that we love more."

"I feel it," Lisa tells the women. "And I thank you both for it."

Bravo

"Well, look, you lost your mother," Erika tells Lisa, who came to the trip just days after her beloved mom, Lois, died. Erika also gives a nod to Dorit's traumatic home invasion, the aftershocks she continues to live through.

"I'm not going to come here..." she says, before Sutton jumps in to note that the duo doesn't need "any help" or "to be pushed" to make things better between them.

"We're not gonna be pushed," she repeats. "We're kinda very similar people."

"I don't do well when people force s**t on me," Erika adds in a confessional of her own. "Why is it a big deal when I'm nice to someone, when I call someone a c**t, when I let people know how I feel, if I fall asleep on the boat? Can I just be me?"

"We don't need to be making them comfortable," she tells Sutton back at the table. "It's between us."

Viewers will have to see where things go from here, but judging by how the two were operating at the start of the season -- Sutton sent Erika a cake celebrating the premiere, which Erika posted on Instagram -- it seems they do find their way to a friendship... of sorts.

"Well, I will say this: We're both following each other on Instagram. How about that?" Sutton cracked to ET in May. "I guess that's like the beacon of hope for everyone."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.