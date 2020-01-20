Renée Zellweger Thanks Tom Cruise After SAG Awards Win for 'Judy'

It was another big win for Renée Zellweger at Sunday's 26th Annual SAG Awards! The 50-year-old actress won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Zellweger thanked her "actor family" for the honor -- after beating out the likes of Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Lupita Nyong'o in Us and Charlize Theron in Bombshell. And then she gave a special shout-out to the people who helped shape her career -- like her Jerry Maguire co-star, Tom Cruise.

"Tom Cruise, [thank you] for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity," she shared.

Zellweger also dedicated her award to the late Garland.

"It's my great honor to be here tonight, and I'm just so grateful and for the privilege in reflecting on the life of one of our own and most beloved," she said.

"Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight," she added. "This is for you."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

This is one of several statuettes that Zellweger has already taken home this awards season. In addition to her SAG honor, she's also won a Critics' Choice Award, a Golden Globe and the Desert Palm Achievement Award at this year's Palm Springs International Film Festival.

In addition, Zellweger is also nominated for an Academy Award at this year's Oscars for her role in Judy, and will again be going up against Erivo, Johansson and Theron as well as Little Women star Saoirse Ronan.

