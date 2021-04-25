Renée Zellweger Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Oscars

Zellweger wowed in a peony pink strapless silk gown with draped lapels and crystal embroidery, custom designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. She styled the look with her hair in a voluminous, swept look.

ABC/AMPAS via Getty Images

Actress and deaf activist, Marlee Matlin snapped a pic with Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern backstage.

"Beauties; I am humbled to be among these wonderful and talented #oscar winning women. Renee, Reese, Laura and me. @theacademy rocks," she wrote next to the photo the Oscar-winning actresses.

Last year, the two-time Oscar winner shined in a sleek one-shoulder column gown, which was another custom-designed piece by Armani Privé.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

