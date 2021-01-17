Regina King, Josh Gad and More Honor James Earl Jones on His 90th Birthday

Happy birthday to a Hollywood legend! James Earl Jones celebrated his milestone 90th birthday on Sunday, and got a lot of love from some of his famous friends and fans.

Jones' booming voice, powerful gravitas and daunting screen presence have made him a true screen icon, and his impressive performances have left an indelible mark on pop culture throughout his nearly 70-year career.

As the voice of both Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King, Jones has been an unforgettable and integral part of so many generations of movie fans. His body of work also includes award-winning performances in a slew of comedies and dramas -- including Coming to America, The Sandlot, Field of Dreams and countless others.

It's no surprise then that the celebrated figure was showered with love and effusive praise as he celebrated his big 9-0 on Sunday. Celebs including Regina King, Josh Gad, Wendell Pierce and many others took to social media to share the love.

"Once you begin to explain or excuse all events on racial grounds, you begin to indulge in the perilous mythology of race" -James Earl Jones. Happy Worthday @jamesearljones #DayofGiants pic.twitter.com/WOtsDoXb25 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 17, 2021

Today both @BettyMWhite and #JamesEarlJones are celebrating birthdays?! How is it not a national holiday? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 17, 2021

To my mentor and inspiration: Happy 90th Birthday to James Earl Jones. One of the greatest artist of our generation. May you be continuously blessed. pic.twitter.com/qxQv525gCE — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 17, 2021

Happy Birthday today to two good friends... Betty White & James Earl Jones! 🥰 — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) January 17, 2021

Wishing a wonderful 90th birthday to national treasure James Earl Jones who made his film debut in Doctor Strangelove (1964) pic.twitter.com/2qSatlGiPO — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) January 17, 2021

Happy birthday to James Earl Jones. Indisputably great. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 17, 2021

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legendary JAMES EARL JONES! I think my first movie with Jones was CONAN: his Thulsa Doom had such a commanding, imposing presence even if there were little to no lines, if I recall it correctly. pic.twitter.com/myL0wo3DXY — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) January 17, 2021

The Oscar-winning actor recently spoke with USA Today about his plans for commemorating the milestone birthday.

"I will keep having to remind myself that it’s my birthday," Jones shared. "I’ll make an exception and enjoy a slice of strawberry shortcake, my favorite!"

The actor told the publication that he is "feeling fantastic and grateful" and looking back at his career makes him "so proud of my work and accomplishments."

"I love growing older and wiser with time," Jones shared, adding that he plans to continue acting "for as long as I can."