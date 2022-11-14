Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)

Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Months after the polarizing incident, Smith released a video in which he apologized to the comedian, calling his behavior "unacceptable" and expressing his deep remorse. "I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he told viewers in the video shared online in July. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Hall previously said that she holds no grudges against the Oscar-winning actor, but when ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the star at the Napa Valley Film Festival, she joked that next year's production should include some precautions to protect the host from similar interactions.

"I think it's really a bad idea. No, I'm joking," Hall told ET, laughing. "I love Jimmy, he's a great host. I'm looking forward to watching it this year again."

"We'll make sure Jimmy's got something on so he don't get injured onstage and nobody comes up out the audience," the Honk for Jesus actress joked. "But I think it's gonna be a fun show and he's tried and true, so I'm excited to see what he's gonna do."

Hall, who received the Napa Valley Film Festival's Maverick Award for her role in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, also shared an update on the long-awaited Girls Trip sequel, starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

"I don't know what they've been deciding. I know some of the girls have been fighting for Brazil, but I think it's for personal reasons that they want to go to Brazil," she revealed when asked where the road trip comedy will take the stars for their second installment. "I'm not sure where we're going, but we're excited! It's gonna be fun to see the girls. I love them all."