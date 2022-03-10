Regé-Jean Page's Dapper Date Night With Emily Brown Is a Sad Reminder He's Not in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

The Duke of Hastings still has it! Regé-Jean Page proved that he is still the most dapper of them all, as he stepped out Wednesday night with girlfriend Emily Brown. The Bridgerton star and soccer player’s latest outing at the Dunhill Pre-BAFTA filmmaker's dinner and party was enough to make Lady Whistledown run to the printing press.

The couple was a knockout, as they arrived at the event hand in hand. Page wore a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie and black loafers. Brown was chic as ever in a metallic form-fitting dress. Wednesday’s outing was one of the low-key couple's rare public date nights.

Page, 34, and Brown fueled romance rumors in February 2021. The pair made their red carpet debut during the 2021 GQ Man of the Year Awards.

This most recent outing comes ahead of the season 2 premiere of Bridgerton. Last year, it was revealed that Page would not return for the second season of the series. During an interview with Variety, the actor shared his reason for bowing out of the show.

GC Images/GC Images

Page, whose love for Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was the focus of the first season, said that he knew there was no more story to tell about the Duke. "Because that’s what was meant," he said about not feeling any nerves when it came to his exit.

"Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne," he continued. "I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."

Season 2 of Bridgerton will focus on Daphne’s older Brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). In an interview with GQ HYPE, Bailey shared his feelings about the show’s return and admitted that "the idea that [Bridgerton] is coming out again is a bit of a rug pull," noting that the whole thing is "quite scary."