Reese Witherspoon Reads Her 1997 Issue of 'Seventeen' Magazine for 'Little Fires Everywhere' Research

Reese Witherspoon is taking a trip down memory lane!

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of herself reading Seventeen magazine while getting her hair and makeup done. The issue is from 1997, when she was featured on the cover, along with cover blurbs like "10 Guys to Avoid," "Cool Hair, How to Get It" and "Back to School Survival Guide."

Witherspoon said that she was reading the mag for "research" for her new Hulu show, Little Fires Everywhere, which is set in the '90s and based on the book of the same name by Celeste Ng.

"Traveling back to the 90’s for #LittleFiresEverywhere required lots of research," Witherspoon captioned the snapshot. "🔥#Seventeen #tbt Extra bonus: I really learned about '10 Guys to Avoid!'"

Witherspoon's fans couldn't get enough of the epic pic. "OMG, but you still look the same," one fan commented, with another writing, "Pretty sure I still have my copy of this too."

While speaking to ET earlier this month, Little Fires Everywhere executive producer and showrunner Liz Tigelaar said that "the show is about who you think you are versus the circumstances life reveal yourself to be."

"What makes a good mother? Is it money? When people look at what good mothering is, is it having the money to have the luxury to provide certain things? All of these questions [are explored]," she teased. "I don't think the show is trying to make huge statements, but I think the show is trying to raise important questions. We're hopefully bringing out the questions so the viewer can find their answer. About how we treat immigrants, race, white fragility. How people can perceive themselves as progressive and forward-thinking, but what does that really mean? We're not absent of bias and prejudice. All of those things."

