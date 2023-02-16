Reese Witherspoon Makes Stunning Revelation About 'Sweet Home Alabama'

Reese Witherspoon made a startling revelation about her time filming the 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama, so much so it drew an audible gasp!

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress took part in a game dubbed "Behind The Scenes," where she's tasked with divulging juicy nuggets about some of her most iconic films. She answered questions about Four Christmases (a lot of it was improvised!), Legally Blonde (the courtroom scene's inspired by My Cousin Vinny) and Sweet Home Alabama, starring Witherspoon, Josh Lucas and Patrick Dempsey.

And it was while discussing the wedding day scene that Witherspoon spilled the tea.

"I remember that scene that we shot in the rain and I’m in the wedding dress and I run away from my wedding and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach and it was pouring down rain," she said, "but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy, amazing moment. I’m gonna remember this forever.' And I still have the wedding dress."

The audience was stunned, and Drew Barrymore, who was dressed in a pink suit in honor of Witherspoon's Elle Woods character in Legally Blonde, couldn't help but let out an audible gasp.

For years now, there's been talk about a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama. Back in July 2021, Lucas said he would love to do a sequel but admitted the ball's in Witherspoon's court.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel," he admitted on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. "The issue is Reese's got a book club. I'm saying that like laughingly, but... I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.' You know, she's a mogul."

In addition to her wildly popular book club, Witherspoon runs a production company, co-stars on AppleTV+'s The Morning Show, and she's currently promoting her new Netflix rom-com with Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine.

Fast-forward to last December, Lucas told ET he's eagerly awaiting Witherspoon's go-ahead to make a sequel to the film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in September.

"I would love to. I've campaigned [it to] her. I'm not gonna say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy," he told ET. "... I really believe that -- I'm assuming, I hope -- she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."