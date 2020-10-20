Reese Witherspoon and 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite As New Film Is Announced -- Watch!

Bend and snap! The original cast of Legally Blonde virtually reunited to raise money for the World Central Kitchen on Tuesday.

Elle Woods herself Reese Witherspoon, as well as Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach, were all together to celebrate the iconic film.

Witherspoon kicked off the reunion, sharing how much she loves Elle Woods and how important the movie was for her.

"I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves," she said. "She's inspired me to really keep an open mind and always be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world…We decided after almost 20 years it was time to have a reunion because we love each other and we wanted to share the joy we had making this film."

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman moderated the reunion and introduced everyone, as the cast started talking about the film, including what line Witherspoon is asked to repeat the most.

"People always, always ask me to do the 'Bend and Snap,'" Witherspoon shared. "That was a full musical sequence that we ended up cutting out of the movie. It was just so fun, but it felt so odd because it was only one sequence."

She added that people also quote, "What, like it's hard."

Davis recalled the first day of filming and being so in awe of Witherspoon, while Coolidge shared that she loved her Mustard-colored hair, while Ubach loved her cheerleading outfit and Taylor expressed the importance of having an adult or someone older than you believe in you.

The cast continued reminiscing about their time on set and sharing their most special moments together. Watch the full reunion below:

Following the reunion, MGM announced that a Legally Blonde 3 was officially in the works and "coming May 2022."

The 2001 comedy featured Elle Woods (Witherspoon), following her ex, Warner Huntington III (Davis), to Harvard Law School, where she attempts to win him back but discovers her own strengths in the process.

ET recently spoke with Wilson, where he spilled the beans about the virtual reunion before Witherspoon's announcement. For everything we know about Legally Blonde 3, watch below.