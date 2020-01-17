Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Face Off in New 'Little Fires Everywhere' Teaser

The series, based off on Celeste Ng's bestselling book of the same name, stars Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, a type-A personality, and Washington as Mia Warren, a free-spirited mother, who, along with her daughter, upend the picture-perfect Richardson family's lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

"At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work," Witherspoon said in a statement in 2018, when the series was first picked up by Hulu.



"Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life," she added.



"As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu," Washington shared. "As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."