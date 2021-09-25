'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Take on Gal Gadot in New Clip

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are a force to be reckoned with!

The two megastars go head-to-head in Red Notice. Ahead of its Netflix debut in November, the streaming service dropped an exclusive clip from the epic heist film on Saturday.

Also co-starring Gal Gadot, Red Notice follows Johnson as Special Agent John Hartley of the FBI and Reynolds and Gadot as art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively. To catch The Bishop, who's always one step ahead, Hartley and Booth team up. The clip begins with our leading men sharply dressed in tuxedos entering a museum as Gadot welcomes them in.

"Looking for something specific or just browsing," Gadot, in a stunning red gown muses, as Reynolds quips, "You look awful."

After some quick and witty banter, Johnson tells Gadot she is under arrest while Reynolds is only there for the gold egg like Gadot. Fighting and hilarity ensues. Watch the full clip below.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and also co-stars Chris Diamantopoulos.

When the film announced its release date, the three stars took to social media to praise -- and in Reynolds' fashion -- poke fun at one another.

"True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of @therock’s socks. Also, true… #RedNotice has a release date of Nov. 12th on @Netflix. Last piece of gossip: @gal_gadot is wonderful," Reynolds wrote. "And huge thanks to @rawsonthurber - for creating this beast of a film."

Johnson added in part on his post, "Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist."

Gadot, on her end, wrote, "Let me just put this here…I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering Nov.12th on any screen near you! Thank you @rawsonthurber for bringing me onto this project. being able to work with my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

Red Notice hits Netflix on Nov. 12.