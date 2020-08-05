Recipes by Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebs for the Perfect At-Home Mother's Day Brunch

Celebrating Mother's Day is still possible amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though the festivities may look a little different this year due to quarantine, there are plenty of celeb recipes that you can make to help your mom feel as special as ever.

Even if you'll be spending the day apart from mom, you can still utilize the recipes by sending a planned menu, along with a thoughtful card, to give her something to look forward to once quarantine ends.

DRINK

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade Recipe We plan on drinking this spiked 🍓lemonade all weekend long What You'll Need: 🍓 3 cups ripe strawberries 🍓 juice of 2 lemons 🍓 ½ cup Tito’s Handmade Vodka 🍓 3 cups sparkling water Mix It Up: 1. Chop the strawberries into small pieces and blitz them in a powerful blender until smooth and liquefied. 2. Pour through a sieve, pressing with a rubber spatula to help strain the mixture—you should end up with about one cup of strawberry purée. 3. Pour the purée, lemon juice, and vodka into a pitcher and stir to combine. 4. Slowly pour in the sparkling water and serve over ice. Posted by goop on Friday, May 4, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow's spiked strawberry lemonade is sure to be a hit with Mom and will be an easy start of the day for the chef! Just blend strawberries, and combine the puree with vodka, lemon juice and sparkling water. Simply leave out the vodka for an equally delicious, alcohol-free version.

Get the recipe HERE.

APPETIZER

While your finishing the final preparations on the main event, treat Mom to some sriracha deviled eggs from Rachael Ray. The drop of spice is sure to wake up Mom's taste buds for the rest of the meal.

Get the recipe HERE.

SWEET

Chrissy Teigen's challah French with strawberry sour cream swirl will delight Mom thanks to its fluffy texture and sweet accents. As a bonus, the strawberry flavor will pair perfectly with the cocktail she's sipping.

Get the recipe HERE.

SALTY

For the savory addition to the plate, try making Sarah Michelle Gellar's nest eggs. Made with potatoes, sausage, cheese and eggs, the crispy, muffin-shaped snack is sure to become a family favorite.

Get the recipe HERE.

ON THE SIDE

Complete the main meal with Lauren Conrad's coco citrus salad. Made with your favorite citrus fruit, coconut pieces, mint and honey, the light and airy treat will complement everything else on the plate.

Get the recipe HERE.

DESSERT

After the fruit-filled meal, end things on a chocolate note by making Kris Jenner's brownie recipe. The decadent dessert calls for chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate to get a perfect, rich flavor.

Get the full recipe HERE.