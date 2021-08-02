Rebel Wilson Slays in Same Dress Meghan Markle Wore Last Year

Rebel Wilson is upping her fashion game to a regal status! The 40-year-old Australian actress and comedian attended the NFL Honors over the weekend and for the special occasion donned a stunning (and familiar) gown.

Wilson wowed in a fitted cherry red Safiyaa gown with caped sleeves for the red carpet occasion. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her fit frame after shedding more than 60 pounds last year during her self-proclaimed "Year of Health."

"Loving myself SICK in this dress!" Wilson captioned the photos.

If the style looks familiar, that's because another celebrity recently sported the look for a public event -- Meghan Markle! The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore the same dress for The Mountbatten Festival of Music, which was one of her final public events as a working member of the royal family in March 2020.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wilson had a busy and fashionable weekend, attending several Super Bowl events in chic outfits.

She also shared a photo in a fitted blue dress with a red sweater, writing, "Special Saturday before Super Sunday! 🧡💙💛."

Her big weekend culminated in attending the actual Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with her former Pitch Perfect co-star, Adam Devine.

"My favorite work husband @adamdevine," Wilson captioned some shots in a private box with DeVine.

Wilson recently celebrated her single status after splitting from boyfriend Jacob Busch after one year of dating.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she captioned a photo of herself last week.