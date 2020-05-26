Rebel Wilson Shares Her Goal Weight While Encouraging Fans to 'Keep Going'

Rebel Wilson is sending an uplifting message to her fans amid her own struggles when it comes to achieving her goals.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to give an update on what she's striving for this year and encouraged her fans to not give up on what they're working to achieve as well, even if they've experienced setbacks. Posting a smiling picture of herself in a matching sweatsuit, Wilson said she still wants to be healthier and get her weight to 165 pounds, and also further her film career.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she writes. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."

"What are your goals this year?" she continued. "I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard x."

Back in January, Wilson talked about wanting to be healthier in 2020.

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Since then, she's been committed to making time to stay active, working with trainer Jono Castano.

Back in 2015, Wilson credited her weight for making her funnier in an interview with Australia's Daily Life.

"Bigger girls do better in comedy," she said at the time. "I don't know why. Maybe because people find it easier to laugh. It's very hard to laugh at someone who's very attractive, I think. And normally those people don't have a great personality anyway."

As for her role as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, she said she happily owned her size.

"I took something that was seen as a disadvantage -- no one thinks, if you're fat, that you're going to be an actress and everyone's going to love you -- and turned it into a positive."

"I do have these dreams, like, 'What if I just went to a health farm and lost 50 kilos? What would happen? Would it affect my career?'" she added. "But then I think, that's never going to happen."

ET spoke with Wilson in December, when she said she lost eight pounds during four days of filming Cats.

"One, because there's a lot of physicality... but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down," she shared. "These people are, like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film... So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable."

