Rebel Wilson Shares Biggest Challenge After Losing 60 Pounds in Her Year of Health

Rebel Wilson has just as much of a challenge ahead of her after losing 60 pounds during her Year of Health. The 41-year-old Australian actress appeared on Monday's Good Morning America where she discussed her successful weight loss journey and the struggles she still faces.

"Now the challenge is to keep it off. I've never successfully in my life [done that]," Wilson said of maintaining her weight loss. "I've lost a bit of weight here and there, but never kept it off."

The comedian said she was on "a mission" in 2020, in which she "overhauled my whole lifestyle and for the first time in my life really prioritized health."

Wilson added that "emotional eating" is something she still struggles with, saying, "Seeing all the Easter eggs out there right now, I'm like, woo! It's driving me crazy."

Despite these challenges, Wilson is focused on the positives of her journey.

"I'm loving it, and I'm really proud of myself for being able in such a difficult year to do a whole life transformation," she shared.

Wilson reached her 165-pound goal weight in November, and opened up about her weight loss experience during an Instagram Live the following month.

During the chat, she revealed that she ate less than 1,500 calories daily throughout 2020, worked out "like a beast" six days per week and maintained a high-protein diet.

"Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it," she said at the time. "But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I'll try the salmon, chicken breast. I don't eat much meat, that's why it was hard. I was mainly eating vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein."