Rebel Wilson Poses in Swimsuit, Kicks Off Challenge With Extreme Adventurer Ant Middleton

Rebel Wilson is pushing herself to new limits and continuing her self-proclaimed "Year of Health." The 40-year-old Australian actress and comedian took to Instagram this week as she traveled to Mexico for some fun and also some challenges.

She first posed with her sister, Annachi Wilson, in matching Magicsuit green one-piece swimsuits with zip-up fronts, writing, "Hola Mexico 🇲🇽."

Several hours later, Rebel went full Mad Max in black leather leggings, a pink shirt, and a matching pink bandana, posing on top of a beach buggy with giant wheels, writing, "Let’s do this @antmiddleton."

Ant Middleton is a British soldier-turned-TV personality known for his physically challenging programs, including SAS: Who Dares Wins, a reality show that includes quasi-military training.

Rebel later posed with him for a selfie, writing, "Well I survived Day 1 with @antmiddleton 🇲🇽."

Rebel hasn't clarified whether she's filming one of Middleton's shows or if she's simply embarking on a private program.

The Pitch Perfect star has previously shared that she's six pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds as she's worked hard in 2020 to get in shape. She's proudly showed off her progress in several swimsuits and most recently in a cutout bodysuit for Halloween.