Rebecca Black Says She Identifies as Queer

Rebecca Black is opening up about her sexuality.

The 22-year-old singer revealed on a recent episode of the Dating Straight podcast that she identifies as queer. Black said that she had recently been through a breakup with a woman, leading to her publicly coming out.

"I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she told hosts Amy Ordman and Jack Dodge. "People started asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process, it feels like."

"Every day is different, it's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about," Black added. "To me, the word 'queer' feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the 'gay' side than others."

The singer also said she wasn't looking to hop back into a relationship anytime soon. "I don't really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice," she explained with a laugh. "Unless I want to get on Raya and Skype date them? No."

Black rose to fame after her polarizing "Friday" music video was released in 2011, when she was just 13.

In a 2018 interview with ET, Black discussed the "overwhelming" criticism she faced as a young teen and how it has impacted her "complicated" relationship with social media today.

