Reba McEntire to Star in Music-Themed Holiday Movie for Lifetime

It may be March, but Reba McEntire already has the holidays in mind.

The country singer and actress will star in and produce Christmas in Tune, a music-themed holiday film for Lifetime's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup as part of her new two-movie deal, it was announced Wednesday. The movie will serve as a tentpole title for Lifetime later this fall and winter, and will also feature an original holiday song by McEntire.

Christmas in Tune tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert, but the problem is -- the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years. Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life.

Casting is currently underway and will film in the spring.

The second movie is currently in development for 2022 and will not be a holiday title.

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one -- but two movies for us,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN in a statement. “Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back!”



“I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years," McEntire said.

Lifetime's announcement of McEntire's upcoming Christmas movie is the first holiday news of 2021 by those whose programming lineups culminate around the feel-good, seasonal programming at the end of the year.

