'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Josephs Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Jan Josephs

Margaret Josephs is mourning the death of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news of Jan's passing in a touching birthday tribute.

"Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday , he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him," she wrote alongside an old, black-and-white photo of Jan. "We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other."

"We spoke everyday, he was my family . Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally," Margaret continued. "He loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family. I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday my angel 🙏🙏🙏💔💔"

Margaret received an outpouring of support on her post, with RHONJ costar Dolores Catania, writing, "Happy heavenly birthday Jan ❤️i hear the oldies playin from here."

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, wrote, "Sending you all my love and light."

Margaret and Jan wed in 1994 and ultimately split in 2013. According to his Legacy.com obituary, Jan "is survived by his love and life partner Laura Leoniti; his brother Burt Josephs spouse Marlene Josephs and daughter Molly Josephs; his four beloved children, Bret, Derek, Taryn Spencer and their respective spouses, Darren and Dani, and his grandchildren, Scarlett Dane and Daisy."

"Jan would tell you his greatest accomplishment was his family," his obituary read. "He was the proudest father and grandfather and would tell anyone who would listen about how wonderful each family member was. Jan was extremely well-loved by his community. When Jan was not with his family, Jan would spend time at the golf course or The Gym. The Gym was his second home as he was a devoted member."