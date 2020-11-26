'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Production Shut Down Over COVID-19 Concerns

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is halting production. Production on the 11th season of the hit Bravo reality series has been temporarily suspended after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, ET has learned.

In the meantime, the cast and crew are following all proper safety protocols. Production on the current season is set to resume after the holiday.

The cast of the upcoming season of RHOBH includes Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards -- as well as newcomer Kathy Hilton and the newly announced Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The series is set to return to Bravo in early 2021.

RHOBH has joined a long list of TV shows and films that have had to suspend filming after finally returning to production following the initial coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

Days of Our Lives, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and The Batman are just a few high-profile productions in which positive COVID-19 tests have resulted in precautionary set shutdowns.

