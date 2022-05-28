Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns His Death: 'He Was Everything in the World to Me'

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is speaking out for the first time since the Goodfellas star suddenly died earlier this week, remembering the late actor as "the most beautiful person inside and out."

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday and paid tribute to Liotta with a photo slideshow. The first photo shows him kissing her on the cheek, while other photos showed them doing everyday things like washing the dishes and enjoying time in a hot tub.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical," she started her caption. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

The actor got engaged to Nittolo back in December 2020. He shared the news on Instagram with a picture of him with his arm around Nittolo, with her left hand resting on his heart. Her engagement ring was clearly visible. Liotta tagged his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Michelle Grace -- in the post.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!! @jacynittolo @karsen_liotta #merrychristmas ♥️💍."

A source told ET the actor passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. He was 67. The source said there was no foul play suspected and there will be no criminal investigation. The cause of death at this time is not known and the circumstances surrounding his death are also unclear.

After the news broke, Liotta's friends, colleagues and former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. In a statement to ET, Goodfellas director, Martin Scorsese said he'll always be proud of the work he and Liotta did together on the iconic film.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor," Scorsese shared. "Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."

Additionally, Robert De Niro, Liotta's his co-star in the Oscar-nominated picture, told ET, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace."

Goodfellas costars Lorraine Bracco and Debi Mazar as well as his Shades of Blue costar Jennifer Lopez and Sopranos creator David Chase all reacted to the tragic news and shared their condolences.