Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Attend 'Black Bird' Premiere in His Honor

Ray Liotta’s two leading ladies attended the Black Bird premiere in his honor. On Wednesday, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen Liotta, walked the red carpet together at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series in Los Angeles.

Karsen, 23, wore a black dress with silver lining across the bottom, while Jacy sported a black jumpsuit. The two ladies smiled for the camera and exchanged hugs while on the red carpet. The women also posed for photos with the series’ cast, which includes Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear.

On May 26, Ray died in his sleep at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic while filming Dangerous Waters.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jacy’s red carpet appearance came a week after she posted an emotional tribute to her late fiancé on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss,” Jacy posted on the one-month anniversary of the Goodfellas actor’s death. "I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade and Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Along with the post, Jacy shared a series of photos of her, Ray and their children.

Karsen also celebrated her dad with a sweet tribute on Father’s Day. "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post, which featured a picture of her as a young girl being held up by the actor. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️"

Ray’s legacy was not forgotten on Wednesday as his Black Bird co-stars shared their memories of him from set. Taron Egerton, who stars in the series as a convicted criminal serving time in prison, recalled sharing scenes with Liotta, who plays his father.

"I just kind of fell in love with him immediately," Egerton told ET’s Will Marfuggi. "We developed a very, very, very close connection, and I had a very special time filming those scenes. I'm very pleased with how they turned out."

Black Bird, inspired by true events, tells the story of Jimmy Keene (played by Egerton), who is sentenced to 10 years in prison for various criminal activities, but then is given a fateful choice: Either he can stay in his minimum-security prison and serve the whole sentence or enter a maximum-security prison to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Houser), in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Black Bird premieres July 8 on AppleTV+.