Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dead at 67

Ray Liotta, best known for portraying the real-life mobster Henry Hill in the Martin Scorsese-directed film Goodfellas, has died. He was 67.

ET has learned Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. There is no foul play suspected and there will be no criminal investigation. The cause of death at this time is not known and the circumstances surrounding his death are also unclear.

Liotta deftly portrayed Hill in the 1990 gangster film that would go on to earn six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, with Joe Pesci winning the film's only Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Liotta first earned acclaim for his role as Ray Sinclair in the 1986 film Something Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Prior to Goodfellas, Liotta also co-starred alongside Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams playing the role of baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Most recently, Liotta appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He also appeared on Jennifer Lopez's TV show, Shades of Blue, which ended after three seasons.

Warner Brothers/Getty Images

The actor had recently gotten engaged to Jacy Nittolo. He shared the news back in December 2020 on Instagram with a picture of him with his arm around Nittolo, with her left hand resting on his heart. Her engagement ring was clearly visible. Liotta tagged his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Michelle Grace -- in the post.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!! @jacynittolo @karsen_liotta #merrychristmas ♥️💍."

Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen.