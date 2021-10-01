'Raven's Home' Renewed for Season 5 With Cast Shakeup and a Return by Rondell Sheridan

The Baxters are coming back! On Friday, Disney Channel announced its renewal of the hit sitcom Raven's Home for a fifth season, as well as a significant change in setting and a cast shakeup.

"Ever since the debut of That's So Raven, Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family. With Raven's Home, her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we're excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season five," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Entertainment, said. "This beloved series is in good hands with the experienced team of Raven, Scott Thomas, Jed Elinoff and Anthony C. Hill leading an amazing cast and crew."

Raven-Symoné and Issac Ryan Brown will return as the somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. According to Disney Channel, the new season follows the duo's relocation from Chicago to San Francisco as they care for Raven's dad Victor after he suffers a mild heart attack.

Rondell Sheridan has joined the cast as a new series regular to reprise his role from That's So Raven as the titular character's easygoing and loveable dad, Victor Baxter. Sheridan previously made his Raven's Home debut as Victor back in the show's second season episode, "Just Call Me Vic."

Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is "the new kid" at Raven's old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

The show gains several new cast members, including Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC's mixed-ish) as Raven's young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney's Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything) as Neil, Victor's neighbor and Booker's high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway musical Annie) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

The characters' move to San Francisco results in a departure of several series regulars Navia Robinson (Nia), Jason Maybaum (Levi), Sky Katz (Tess) and Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea). ET has reached out to Disney Channel for comment.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney Channel via Getty Images

When Raven and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, spoke with ET in May, the actress reacted to speculation that the Disney spinoff was canceled.

"I cannot tell you the status of Raven's Home because I don't know it myself," Raven told ET. "I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that's Disney Channel's decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens."

Season five of Raven's Home is set to resume production in the fall. Previous seasons of the show and all four seasons of That's So Raven are available on Disney+.