Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)

Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death.

The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

The pair spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the event, and Raven-Symone paid tribute to her fellow former Disney Channel star -- who died on Saturday -- sharing, "We're sending our love out to the family."

"We crossed circles multiple times within the music industry. My heart goes out to Nick [Carter]. It's such a tragedy," she added.

Aaron was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles where multiple L.A. County Sheriff's vehicles were seen surrounding the home. TMZ reports a 911 call was made Saturday morning and responding authorities found Aaron's body in his bathtub. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

"I think we really do need to get the world in order, so we can start focusing on mental health. It's a real thing, and we need to stop losing our youth to it," Raven-Symone shared with ET. "Maybe one day people will get the hint."

"It's just a part of our everyday life to have check ups, mentally, and help our society out," she added.

The last several years proved to be a trying time for Aaron, who went public about being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression in September 2019. Due to his mental health struggles, Aaron went on to cancel several multiple tour dates.

In August 2019, the embattled star took to Instagram to celebrate two years of sobriety from an addiction to prescription pills. "A big journey ahead of me," Aaron wrote alongside "#Sober for 2 years." The post included a vow to put his family back together and an explanation of why he continued to smoke marijuana, in spite of being sober from pills. "Call it what you will. It helps and I’m an advocate."

Prior to his death, Aaron had plans to tour again, and released the single "Pyro" in September 2019. He is survived by his mother, Jane, and siblings, Nick, Angel and B.J.