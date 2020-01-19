Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon Have Mini 'Cheetah Girls' Reunion at the Women's March

They're Cheetah Girls, cheetah sisters!

On Sunday, Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon, who co-starred in the Disney Channel 2003 flick The Cheetah Girls and 2006's Cheetah Girls 2, reunited at the Women's March in Los Angeles, California.

The women took to Instagram to give fans a peek into the special day, with Symone sharing a sweet selfie with Bailon.

"Yo #theangelsvoice @adriennebailon gaced [sic] us with her voice at @womensmarch what a great turnout!" Symone captioned the post.

Likewise, Bailon posted a pic of herself and Symone smiling. The 36-year-old TV personality also shared a clip of her introducing Simone to the stage.

"'TOGETHER WE CAN'" 🎶 🐾 Chu Chi & Bubbles @wmnsmarchla," Bailon wrote, referencing a song and her and Symone's characters from the flick. "Love you @ravensymone"

ET caught up with Bailon in April and she opened up about her friendship with Symone.

"Raven and I have kept a great relationship and I love Raven to death," she said. "It's literally Chuchie and Bubbles for life, in real life."

Bailon also discussed the possibility of returning to the franchise a fourth film in the franchise, following 2006's The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008's The Cheetah Girls: One World.

"[Symone and I] had conversations about how crazy that would be if ever we did do a fourth, or just another cheetahlicious project," she said. "... We've heard the conversations from the fans, and that's definitely something they want."

"I personally would never say never, but there is something to be said for not ruining anyone's childhood either," Bailon added. "It was a great thing then, and I think some things should be left untouched. It was awesome then and let's not ruin the legacy of the Cheetah Girls."