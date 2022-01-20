Rauw Alejandro Reveals If He'll Make Music With Girlfriend Rosalía

Rauw Alejandro is sharing some insight into his relationship with Rosalía.

The couple first made their relationship public in September, after first sparking romance rumors in August. And in a new interview for Rolling Stone's February issue, the Puerto Rican singer and cover star touched on how they're drama free, as well as teased the possibility of collaborating on a song together.

"There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that,” Rauw says. "There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that sh*t. I really hate that sh*t. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while."

As far as them working on music as a couple, Rauw says they have talked about it, but it's not a priority.

"We respect each other. That’s the main thing,” he says. "We’re not focused on doing music together. If it happens, yeah, of course. We plan to do it, but it’s not going to happen now."

Rauw, though, does speak on the pressure to deliver good songs after his initial success.

"Doing good music isn’t easy in terms of, like, after hit after hit. You feel like now you’re pickier. It’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I need to be more strict — with the sounds, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’… It gets stressful sometimes," he admits. "You’re doing the videos, you’re doing shoots, you’re doing production, you’re doing shows. Something is gonna mess up. It’s almost impossible. But it is what it is."

While fans might have to wait to hear a Rauw and Rosalía track, the "Todo de Ti" crooner has worked with Jennifer Lopez on the breakup anthem "Cambia el Paso," and Selena Gomez's catchy Spanish song "Baila Conmigo."

But he still has plenty of love for the Spanish beauty. While chatting with ET at the Latin GRAMMYs in November, Rauw praised his "perfect" girlfriend.

"She's perfect. She's beautiful," Rauw said when asked what first attracted him to his lady, before touching on Rosalía's Rolling Stone En Español cover. "I'm really proud, man. She's amazing. She deserves everything that happened, that is happening en su carerra. She works really hard and, you know, [I'm] really happy man."

Rosalía, on her end, recently reunited with The Weeknd on the bachata-tinged track "La Fama." The track is featured on her upcoming album, Motomami, set to be released later this year.

And when she's not creating music, she's going viral -- even if it's unintentional. Earlier this month, she and Kylie Jenner reacted on Instagram to their screams being used by fans for a viral TikTok trend. Even Jenner’s nieces, North West and Penelope Disick, got in on the fun!

See more in the video below.